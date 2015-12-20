Ohio sets 2016 fair season dates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - If you'd rather be thinking about next summer, fair enough. The Ohio Department of Agriculture has announced the dates for the 2016 fair season.

The big one, the Ohio State Fair, will run July 27-Aug. 7 in Columbus. The department says fair season kicks off June 13 in Paulding County.

The 94 fairs around the state will wrap up Oct. 15 in Fairfield County.

Besides setting and approving the dates, the department has responsibility for monitoring livestock competitions and fair amusement ride safety and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.

The list of fairs:

http://www.agri.ohio.gov/public_docs/news/2015/2016%20Alphabetical%20Fair%20Schedule.pdf

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.