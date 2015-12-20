Double fatal crash in Wood County

The Bowling Green Post of the State Highway Patrol reported a double fatal accident that happened on Lemoyne Road at Hanley Road in Wood County.

The crash occurred around midnight Sunday.

A car driven by Russel G.Varner, age 71, of Holland, ran a stop sign while turning south onto Lemoyne Road from Hanley Road. The Saturn was struck by a 2012 Toyota, driven by Ashley Landers Duquette, 20, of Perrysburg traveling northbound on Lemoyne Road.

Toni L. Varner, age 68, was a passenger in Mr. Varner's car. Neither were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and were trapped in the car after the collision. Both of the Varners were extracted by EMS and Fire personnel and pronounced dead at the scene.

Landers Duquette was reportedly wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The names of the deceased parties have not been released pending notification to their families.

