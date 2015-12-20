Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - December 20, 2015

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry talks immigration and the relocation of Syrian refugees to Toledo with US Together Program Director Corine Dehabey. Get a glimpse into the actual process that takes two and half to three years and the experiences that Dehabey says binds current Syrian refugees with Parisians now.

Then, a look at Lake Erie as Jerry discusses topics of water quality and pollution regulation with Verna Harrison, Chesapeake Bay Advocate, Greg Baneck, Wisconsin Outagame, and Lake Erie Waterkeepers' Sandy Bihn. Hear about the success rates and process each representative of the bays has to tell and why Bihn says Lake Erie's problems must be solved "out-of-the-box."

