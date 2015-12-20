3 people injured in crash, WB lanes of US 24 closed

Three people were injured following a rollover crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail (US 24) Sunday morning. Westbound lanes were closed for clean-up between Michigan Avenue and Key Street.

According to Maumee Police the driver of the SUV lost control while heading west bound on US 24 around 7 a.m.

The SUV rolled multiple times.

Crews cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver was transported to UTMC with unknown injuries.

Two passengers were also inside of the car at the time of the crash.

They suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

