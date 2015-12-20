Woman dies in Putnam County crash

A woman is dead after a car crash in Putnam County.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Shelly Bennett, 48, of West Leipsic was traveling southbound on Road 7 when she veered off the road and into a ditch north of Road D near Leipsic.

The fire department removed her from her car and she was pronounced dead a short time later by the Putnam County Coroner.

The Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause behind the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.