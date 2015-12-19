TPD, TFD battle it out on the ice

For the fifth straight year, Toledo Fire and Police have been showing the community a different side of their service and it's one that takes them to the ice for a good cause.



It's called the Battle of the Badges, an annual tradition where the Toledo Police and Toledo Fire departments battle it out on the ice.



It's a game where the competition is taken to a slightly different level.



“For all the years I've been playing hockey, every game I still get jitters. This one, more so than usual,” said Lt. Joe Linnenkugel with the Toledo Fire Dept.



But there's more at stake than just bragging rights. There's a deeper meaning this game stands for.



“The community can look at us. They don't just see us in a uniform every day. We're regular people. We like to do hobbies, play hockey, get the community involved. It's a good feeling,” said Kevin Sanders, with the Toledo Police Dept.



The game is for charity, with a part of the ticket sales proceeds going to Toledo Police and Local 92 charities.



"It's very special because all the money goes to charity. So the more seats we can fill, the more people we can get down here. Obviously it's great to play in front of a thousand or two thousand people, but every seat that we fill that's more money that's going to go to charity and that's what it's all about,” said Lt. Linnenkugel.



The many men and women who work to keep our city safe weren't the only ones enjoying the game.



"It's awesome. I mean they take care of us, they take care of our city, you know, come out and support them,” said fan Vincent Ceniceros.



After a hard-fought battle Toledo Police came out on top, 7 to 5 over TFD, but in the end everyone was a winner.

