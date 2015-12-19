Only On 11: Cancer patient featured on WTOL 11 dies

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Darling Mensing, the Ottawa County woman diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer whose holiday wish was to have her house re-sided for her family, died in her home Tuesday morning, March 2, 2016. She was 56 years old.

Volunteers worked to make her wish come true before Christmas in 2015. On Christmas Eve, they finished the job.

Holiday wish comes true for Ottawa County cancer patient

With additional funds from a GoFundMe campaign, professional re-modelers also put a brand new wrap-around porch on the house.

"It's just totally overwhelming what the community has done for me," said Mensing.

All the workers were moved by Darling's story. Diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer, she had been getting treatment in Columbus, but the cancer spread to her lungs and stomach. All she wanted that Holiday season was for her home to get new, energy efficient siding for her family.

"That's just kind of the way the community is out here you know," said Eric Schimming, a friend of the Mensing family. "When somebody out here asks for help, more than enough people show up and help out."

Darling said she hoped her story would take away the true meaning of a caring community and the love of family.

"You know, it's not the presents underneath the tree, it's the family that surrounds it," said Mensing. "And that's what I hope people focus on, is your family, because you never know when your family time is going to be cut short. So, if you can help out that person in need, that's what I hope people would do."

Her story certainly did just that.

