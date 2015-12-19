UPDATE: Sandusky County Sheriff cancels Missing Adult Alert - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UPDATE: Sandusky County Sheriff cancels Missing Adult Alert

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Ralph Carr Ralph Carr
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Sandusky County Sheriffs Office has canceled a Missing Adult Alert for a 73 year old man.

The Sheriffs Office says Ralph Carr returned on his own after going missing on Saturday afternoon.

