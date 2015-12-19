Duck hunters rescued after boat gets stuck in mud

Two hovercraft were used to rescue the men

The Washington Township Fire Department had to rescue three boaters whose boat got stuck in the mud near Cullen Park on Saturday afternoon.

The three men were duck hunting when the wind blew them into the mud.

The fire department used two hovercraft to bring the men back to dry land.

No injuries were reported.

The boat remains stuck in the mud and will have to be gotten at a later time.

