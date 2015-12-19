Christmas Clothes Give-Away at New Life Church of God in Christ

New Life Church of God in Christ wants to give those in need some free clothes.

It's all a part of their 23rd annual Christmas Clothes Give-A-Way which takes place at the church on Oakwood Avenue off of North Detroit in Toledo.

The event runs from 9 a.m. - noon.

There will be gently used clothing, coats, toys and more available at no charge.

Each family will receive a new blanket.

In order to participate, you must bring proof of the number of children in your family.

New Life Church of God in Christ - 1215 Oakwood Ave. Toledo, Oh.

