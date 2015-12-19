'A Christmas to Remember' features live orchestration and dancing by MHS Dance Team

Sunday, Dec. 20, a performance of 'A Christmas to Remember' will be featured on Maumee High School's Performing Arts Center stage.

The concert features live orchestration, a children's choir and the Maumee High School Dance Team who will be dancing to Vivaldi's "Winter."

Malik Khalfani, graduate of MHS, has both coordinated and produced the event in past years as well as performed in it.

Khalfani will be featured playing the violin along with the dancers in the Vivaldi piece.

Tickets are $12 - $15.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

More information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.