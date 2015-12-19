CNN and HLN anchor gives commencement address at UT graduation

Hundreds of undergraduate and graduate students will walk across the graduation stage at UT's commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Fellow UT graduate Christi Paul, anchor of CNN's "New Day Weekends" and HLN's "Daily Share", will be giving the commencement address to graduates in Savage Arena.

This graduation also marks the first University of Toledo commencement for President Sharon L. Gaber.

