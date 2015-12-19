Two men arrested in attempt to steal trailer in Port Clinton

Two men are behind bars in Ottawa County after attempting to steal a flatbed trailer.

It happened Friday evening on Lightner Road in Port Clinton.

Sheriffs say Sean Case and Robert Hensley were driving away with a large flatbed trailer. The owner attempted to stop them.

After fleeing the scene, both men were picked up later the same night.

Both defendants were charged with aggravated robbery and are being held at the Ottawa County Detention Facility without bond, awaiting arraignment.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.