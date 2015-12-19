Traffic Alert: Lane closures for tree trimming on Secor Road - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Traffic Alert: Lane closures for tree trimming on Secor Road

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Forestry contractors are scheduled to cut and trim trees on Secor Road between Bancroft and Central on Saturday between 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

One lane will be closed while they're working. .

Be prepared for delays.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly