Man shot outside of west Toledo strip club - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot outside of west Toledo strip club

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are  trying to determine what lead to a man being shot outside of a strip club in west Toledo.  

Police responded to the parking lot of Lacy's Playhouse on North Detroit overnight.

When they arrived, they found the victim with a gun shot wound to the leg. 

The man told police he accidentally shot himself.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly