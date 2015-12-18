Neighbors grateful Northwood shootout wasn't any worse

The people in the quiet Northwood neighborhood where a woman was killed during a shootout with police early on Friday morning are shaken up by the incident.

The man who called 911 says he noticed a car pulling into a driveway across the street from his house and the whole thing just didn't seem right and that's why he called police.

"In this neighborhood, everybody knows everybody, you know who drives what, and where the cars belong," said the neighbor.

"I heard arguing between a male and a female, and then the male got out, and ran towards Curtice Road, and then when he came back, when he ran back, is when I called the cops," said the neighbor.

He says as soon as he heard gunfire his main priority was the safety of himself, and his family.

"I hit the deck, and got downstairs, and tried to get my family in the basement, because I was more worried about that than what was going on out here," said the man.

For him, he says calling police seemed like the right thing to do.

Another neighbor, Michael Wasch, was also shaken up by the incident.

"It's pretty upsetting, to have that in your area, nothing like that's ever happened in this area," said Mr. Wasch.

He says someone pounded on his door at two in the morning and woke him up.

It turns out it was an Oregon police officer, checking to make sure his home was not hit by bullets during the shooting.

"It's very unsettling, and then you see all the police officers, and the lights going, more police officers showing up, they taped the whole area off," said Wasch.



Many neighbors say they're grateful someone called police before the situation got any worse.

"You know, it's just a random chance, it started in Oregon, chasing a car across town, people just decide to stop in Northwood, across the street from us, park their car, and try to hide," said Wasch.

After all the excitement, the neighborhood is looking forward to peace and quiet again.



