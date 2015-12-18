Only on 11: Oregon police give up-close look at officer's SUV after shootout

Police know how close they came to losing an officer, or at least having him seriously injured, during the shootout in Northwood Friday. Oregon officer Timothy Stecker was leaning forward when a bullet shot through his car, right behind his back. Police showed WTOL what happened in that terrifying moment.

When you first look at Officer Stecker's SUV, you don't notice anything out of the ordinary. But when you look closer at the passenger window, you’ll notice how the gunshot damaged the frame and blew out the glass.

“Officer Stecker's window was down when the incident happened,” said Oregon Police Sgt. Tony Castillo.

Walking to the passenger side, Castillo said, “If you move on this side of the vehicle - and again, preliminary - you can certainly see where the window was shattered out. And then in addition to that, we had damage to what we at least understand or preliminary, that the round probably, possibly exited through there.”

In a training session in September, Oregon officers trained for ambush situations. Sgt. Castillo says Stecker's training kicked in Friday morning and he was able to return fire from his seated position.

“And he (Stecker) has been one of the primary trainers, not only for our department, but also in northwest Ohio,” he said. “Anybody that's gone through any local academies here has probably had Timothy Stecker as a trainer.”

Sgt. Castillo says Friday’s incident was one that officers have to prepare for, hoping it never happens.

“I'm thankful. Thankful that God was certainly watching over him last night and the rest of the officers there,” he said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.