Lucas County Land Bank might be getting more money to fight blight

For 5 years now, the Lucas County Land Bank has been cleaning up neighborhoods with vacant, foreclosed homes.



Now, some new government funding could be coming to bring even more changes to our area.



Lucas County could be receiving millions of dollars in additional funding to fight the problem of blighted neighborhoods, if the current appropriations bill in Washington is passed.



Since 2010, the Lucas County Land Bank has been acquiring vacant, foreclosed homes.



The purpose is to either refurbish them, re-purpose the property, or demolish the home.



With the current spending bill passing the Senate, a new 2 billion dollars will move into the "Hardest Hit Fund".



Land Bank chairman Wade Kapszukiewicz says that means millions of dollars could come to Lucas County for additional Land Bank use.



But before the money is acquired, officials will be asking the Treasury Department to extend their time table from 2017 to 2020 to use the new money to demolish thousands of blighted homes.



"We'll get the work done, but that is why we're hopeful that, should this come to pass, the Treasury Department could extend our deadline to make sure that we would have the time to do the work well," said Kapszukiewicz.



The Appropriations Bill still needs to pass through the House and then receive Presidential approval.

