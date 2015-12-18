Chrysler workers help Santa give gifts to homeless kids

'Tis the season for gifts under the tree for many little boys and girls in our area.



But what about those less fortunate who's family can't afford a tree or gifts?



It's an annual Holiday tradition, as workers from the Chrysler machining plant in Perrysburg take on the role of Santa and donate gifts for children who are sheltered at the Toledo Family House.



Each year, a semi truck makes the trip from the Chrysler Machining Plant in Perrysburg to central Toledo, loaded with wrapped Christmas presents.



The Family House averages 36 families at any given time.



The average age of a homeless child here is 4 years old.



And these kids, though experiencing troubling times, are still given multiple gifts for Christmas, some are from Santa, others are given to their parents who in turn gift it to their children.



"We go to Toys R' Us, we grab the toy catalog and pass out the toy catalog to all the kids," said Renee Palacios, Executive Director of The Family House, "They cut out the pictures of what they'd like for Christmas."



And what Christmas party would be complete without a visit from the jolly old elf himself, a visit from Santa that these children might otherwise miss out on.



"It's very important," said Shaunte Norwood, who is sheltered with 3 children. "My kids couldn't wait, they woke up wanting to see Santa."



The folks from Chrysler declined an on camera interview, saying this event is not about them, but the children.



The gifts and Santa's visit help them with more than just fulfilling some holiday cheer, but helps with their own self worth as well.



"You know, in our culture if Santa doesn't come, it's because you've been a bad little boy or girl," said Palacios, "So, sometimes our kiddos just assume they've been bad when Santa doesn't come. So, we want to make sure that these kids don't feel that this Christmas season."



Palacios says the shelter is in need of volunteer support or donations year round.



If you'd like to help, give the center a call at 419-242-5505

