Only on 11: Police say ambush training saved lives in Northwood shootout

Three months ago, in September, all Oregon police officers went through training for ambush situations.

That training paid off when shots rang out for real early on Friday morning.

Northwood's police chief says it looks like the suspects in Friday morning’s shootout may have tried to ambush the officers who responded to the neighborhood.



Sgt. Tony Castillo leads the training for Oregon police officers.

After an increase in police ambushes around the country in the last two years, the department decided it was time to prepare their officers.

WTOL 11 has exclusive video of the September training exercises.



You see an officer, in training, yell out “d rop the weapon, d rop the weapon!" He then fires shots from inside his car and then fires at a target after he gets out of the car.



That exact scenario played out in Northwood, with three armed suspects and a shootout.

“Officer (Timothy) Stecker, at least from what I understand, engaged him from a seated position from inside the vehicle, which is right in line with what the training that we just did this past September,” said Sgt. Castillo.



In the training video, you also see the officer going under his car and shooting at a target. That’s in case officers have to seek cover from gunfire.



Sgt. Castillo says it was the training, the officers' experience, and something else, that made the difference in Northwood: “Let's face it, we definitely

had somebody watching over us last night.”

