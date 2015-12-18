Man hit by car, charged for attempted murder in central Toledo shooting

Toledo police are investigating after one man was shot and another hit by a car in central Toledo on Friday afternoon.

Police say Joel Moores was found near Collingwood and Boston Place suffering from at least one gunshot wound around 2:45 p.m.

Another man, Antony Hunt, has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting. Toledo Police Sgt. Joe Heffernan says Hunt was hit by a car as he was fleeing the scene of the shooting on foot.

Both men were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A warrant has been issued for Hunt's arrest, but he has not been released into police custody yet.

Ruth Ashford, a resident of the area for years, says she was shocked by what happened. But she says it doesn't change how she views her neighborhood.

"What happened here can happen any place. It just happened in Northwood last night, so this is just an isolated incident," she said. "My neighbors and I keep in close contact...We'll watch out for each other. We always do watch out for each other. Just be careful."

Early reports indicated two men were shot. Police no longer believe that to be the case.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information that could help is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.