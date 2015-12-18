Victim identified after fatal crash in Sandusky County

US-6 was closed near Township Road 256 in Sandusky County Friday after a fatal crash.

The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday, involving a semi and a car.

OSHP says a Buick LeCerne driven by Frances Stout, 88, of Vickery, was traveling northbound on TR 256 and failed to yield from the stop sign. A Volvo semi driven by Paul Bryant, 59, of Petersburg, OH, was traveling northeast on US-6.

Stout drove into the intersection and was struck on the driver’s side by the semi. Both vehicles went off the left side of the road. Stout’s vehicle then traveled back onto TR 256 and off again, hitting a pipe and a tree.

Stout was pronounced deceased at the scene. Bryant was not injured.

Troopers say neither driver was wearing their seat belt. Alcohol does not appear to be involved.

The road has since reopened.

