Multi-dept. officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in Northwood

One person is dead, another is in the hospital and a third is in custody following an overnight multi-department officer-involved shooting which began in Oregon and ended in Northwood Friday morning.

Oregon police say an altercation started at Icons tavern between two groups just after 1 a.m. Both groups included two men and a woman. One of the suspects apparently hit a man across the head with a gun before firing a shot into the air. After that, one of the groups fled to their hotel.

Northwood police got involved in the incident after the suspects lead Oregon police on a chase into Northwood city limits.

Police say the chase ended in the 1900 block of Lear, where the suspects backed their car into a private driveway. Officers believe they were attempting to steal a license plate in order to evade police.

"Officers lost the car, then we had a resident call and ask if we were looking for someone so we got into a foot chase with them," said Northwood Police Chief Thomas Cairl. "The suspect brought them right back to the same location, but unbeknownst to officers was two other armed suspects and they started to shoot."

The three suspects had two semi-automatic weapons and a sawed-off shotgun.

While Oregon Police Officer Tim Stecker was adjusting his light, he heard a bullet whistle directly behind him, starting a gun battle.

"The shot came in through the driver's window, went right behind his back and exited through the door frame, through the window on the passenger side," said Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre.

Officers say Erica Lauro, 22, from Pensacola, FL, was killed in the shootout. Lauro was a registered sex offender. Police say they found a semi-automatic weapon beside her.

“Unfortunately, it came to what it was. The female did die at the scene,” said Chief Cairl. “We got two suspects in custody. One is being charged for aggravated murder and the other obstruction of official police business and attempted theft.”

During Friday's press conference, officials named the two surviving suspects as Jack Welinski and Kenneth Maldonado. Both were arraigned Friday.

Welinski, who is from Illinois, is currently on probation for a bank robbery. He's now being charged with attempted murder. His bond has been set at $1 million. Police say he wielded the sawed-off shotgun.

Maldonado, who has an outstanding warrant out of Florida, faces charges of obstruction of police business and attempted theft. He's being held in jail on a $565,000 bond.

The Oregon police chief says the shooting was likely caught on two dash cameras. The footage as well as 911 audio will be reviewed before a potential release.

Six officers were involved in the incident — three from each department. Five of them fired their weapons. None of them were injured during the ordeal.

They have all been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol, while the investigation continues.

Police are now issuing a search warrant for the hotel room where the suspects were staying.



