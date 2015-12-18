Walleye rookies don't disappoint

The Toledo Walleye have had plenty of players get called up throughout the early portion of the season, forcing first-year players to play a key role and they haven’t disappointed.

“We build this team by design in that we want guys going up in their career. And when you get that first-year college guy with huge upside in his career, I think it’s very healthy for everyone involved,” Walleye Coach Derek Lalonde said about his rookies.

The rookies have been logging in the minutes. Tyler Sukura and Dominic Zombo lead the team in games played.

“This is two-thirds of my college season already played in and it’s before Christmas break,” Sukura said. “Can’t worry where you’re at in the line-up, position you’re playing or who you’re playing with because that’s ever-changing. Just hone your own game and do what you do well and playing that many games helps a lot.”

Sukura has 14 points, which is good for fifth on the team. Austin Wuthrich brings national team experience, but they're not the only rookies to catch Coach Lalonde's eye.

“Derrick Docken is a perfect example," Lalonde said. "He kept growing, growing. He spent a week in Grand Rapids a couple of weeks ago and he's got his game in a good spot.”

What's the biggest difference from college to the pro level?

“Structure is the biggest difference," Sukura said. "College guys are going a million miles an hour. Here, it’s a little more structured, thought out.”

Zombo went a different angle with his answer.

“You're playing against 30-year-old men who've played for awhile; some guys have played in the National Hockey League. Playing against those guys that have that maturity, that man strength, you know, that makes a big difference," he said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.