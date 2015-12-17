Veteran players provide leadership for Toledo Walleye

The Toledo Walleye are in first place and a big reason for their success is due to the play of some key veterans and their invaluable leadership.

"You need veterans. You're not going to win without veterans, guys that have been through the wars, guys that have experience

in every situation," Walleye Head Coach Derek Lalonde said.

For the Walleye, that leadership starts with Captain Jared Nightingale and local veteran Alden Hirschfeld. Both are contributors on the ice and role models for the younger guys.

"It's great to be able to play here in the home town, and kind of being an older guy and help the younger guys out and show them the ropes a little bit, if you will," Hirschfeld said.

"I think that they are all very teachable," Nightingale added. "They're very good listeners and you can tell they're very respectful...They do their homework on character."

Sylvania's Hirschfeld leads the team in points: 11 goals, seven of which from the power play.

"Coming to the rink every day and getting to do something you've done your whole life and you enjoy doing it is probably the best job you can have, so we know we're fortunate and blessed to do it, and obviously it's a ton of fun," Hirschfeld said.

Nightingale has more than 400 AHL games under his belt, something Coach Lalonde values with his older guys.

"Where Derek, our coach, has been, he's had success everywhere he's went and that is not just by chance," Nightingale said. "I think he has a good structure. You can't do it without good character, selfless guys, especially in the minor league level, and I think we have that.”

"A lot of adversity comes in this league. Tough travel, call-ups, injuries, things you cannot control, and you need that calming veteran presence and I think we have that with a lot of our guys,” Lalonde said.

The Walleye play the Manchester Monarchs at home Dec. 19 at 7:15 p.m.

