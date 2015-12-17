Multi-faith gathering unites in Toledo against anti-Muslim campaigns

The United Muslims Association of Toledo, pastors and representatives of other faith-based associations united against hatred and discrimination at the Grape Leaf Diner Thursday. They spoke out against comments some presidential candidates have made targeting Muslims.

The negativity has gotten more intense after the attacks in Paris, the San Bernardino mass shooting, and the 2016 presidential campaign.

“We should direct at the problem, focus on the problem and defeat radical Islamic terrorism,” said GOP Presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz. “It’s not a war on faith, it’s a war on a political ideology that seeks to murder us.”

“They’re not coming to this country,” said GOP Presidential candidate Donald Trump. “And if I’m president and Obama has brought some to this country, they are leaving.”

People from many different backgrounds met to send a message of unity to state and national leaders: “If you mess with one, you mess with all of us.”

“We are in support of and in solidarity with our Muslims on campus, in the community and beyond,” said Jeanine Diller from the University of Toledo.

“This is the time to show that we are against all the hatred. This is the time to show that we are against all the bigotry and against injustice,” added Dr. Maseeh Rehman, MD, president of the United Muslim Association of Toledo.

Yehia Shousher says he isn’t surprised by the acceptance and tolerance in Toledo, which has been his family’s home for decades.

“I have educated my six children, my grandchildren here,” Shousher said. “Where are we going to go? Trump says, ‘Go home.’ Where?”

They prayed for peace and understanding to replace fear and prejudice, saying this is the Toledo way and they hope the country follows suit.

