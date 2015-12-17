Stormtroopers, Jedi feel the Force at Monroe movie opening

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away...George Lucas started a cinematic phenomenon that is still going strong 40 years after the first movie was released.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” opened Thursday in theaters across the country. Stormtroopers, Jedi and even a Darth Vader showed up to see the seventh installment in Monroe.

The opening brought in people of all ages.

“The force is strong with this guy,” said a father of his son. “We’re excited for the movie and can’t wait. It’s going to be amazing.”

But it wasn’t just about seeing the movie. Some people were supporting a good cause. For every bucket of popcorn sold, the Phoenix Theaters donated $1 to the Make a Wish Foundation.

So what did they think of the movie?

“Being a Star Wars fan since I was a little kid,” one movie-goer said, “If I had to pick one word, I’d say, ‘satisfying.’ Without giving anything away, if you loved the franchise, you’re going to love this movie.”

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be playing on several screens for hours at the Monroe theater.

