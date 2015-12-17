Lace up the skates and tape the sticks, the 'Battle of the Badges' is back for another brawl.

The protectors of the city of Toledo face-off in their annual rival game on Saturday at the Huntington Center.

The two teams will battle for bragging rights, with a portion of the proceeds going towards police and Local 92 charities.



Thursday, WTOL 11 got a chance to see the Toledo Police and Fire get one more practice in before the big game.

“It shows the community that we're not just here for the bad times when people are in their darkest times. We're also here for the good times. We're here to have some fun and raise money for charities and that's what this is all about,” said Lt. Joe Linnenkugel.

The puck drops at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Afterward the Walleye face-off against the Manchester Monarchs at 7:15 p.m.

Discounted tickets are on sale right now for both games.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.