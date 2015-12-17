BGSU head football coach announces staff

New Bowling Green State University head football coach Mike Jinks has begun building his coaching staff, announcing seven members of his staff this afternoon. In addition to Mike Mickens and Andrew Sowder, Jinks has hired Perry Eliano, Kevin Kilmer, Andy Padron, Marcus White and Ryan Downard.

“I’m excited to have begun building my coaching and support staff here at Bowling Green State University,” Jinks stated. “It was important to get staff in place quickly so that we could take advantage of the recruiting period. I will continue to work on building my staff in the coming days and we will all be ready to hit the ground running. We are excited to be Falcons and can’t wait to get started leading this program.”

Perry Eliano (Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Safeties)

Perry Eliano has been hired by Mike Jinks and will serve as the Falcons’ Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator, coaching the safeties. Eliano comes to Bowling Green after coaching the past five seasons at the University of Texas-San Antonio. At UTSA, Eliano was the special teams coordinator and coached safeties.

“My family and I are excited about the awesome opportunity we have to be a part of such a phenomenal university,” said Eliano. “We are looking forward to embracing the great tradition here at BGSU. We will be relentless in everything we do!”

Eliano earned his bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin in 2000 and a master’s in secondary education three years later. He and his wife, Regenia, have two sons, Amari and Evan.

Kevin Kilmer (Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers)

Kevin Kilmer will join the staff of new head coach Mike Jinks as the Co-Offensive Coordinator. He will work with the Falcons’ wide receivers.

“I’m fired up to be part of the BG family,” Kilmer commented. “I can’t wait to get out on the field with the players. I’m very thankful for the opportunity from Coach Jinks and BGSU.”

Kilmer, a native of Slaton, Texas, is married to his wife Jaryn. The couple was married in March of 2014.

Mike Mickens (Cornerbacks)

Mike Mickens will enter his third season as the Falcons’ cornerbacks coach in 2016, under new head coach Mike Jinks. Mickens came to BGSU under former head coach Dino Babers prior to the 2014 campaign.

“I am excited to continue on at BGSU in my home state working for Coach Jinks,” Mickens said. “I’m sure that Coach Jinks is going to build upon the current success at this great university. Along with an explosive offensive system and aggressive defensive philosophy, Coach Jinks emphasizes class both on and off the field and will be a great leader for this team. Go Falcons!”

He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Cincinnati in 2011 and is married to his wife, Jessica.

Andy Padron (Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

Andy Padron comes to Bowling Green to join the coaching staff of head coach Mike Jinks after coaching the past six seasons at Texas Lutheran University. Padron will be the Falcons’ Co-Offensive Coordinator, responsible for the quarterbacks.

“My wife and I are extremely excited to be joining the Bowling Green community and the Falcon coaching staff,” Padron started. “We are ready to get to BGSU and continue building upon the winning tradition!”

Padron is a 2007 graduate of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he starred as a quarterback and helped UMHB to the NCAA Division III National Championship game in 2004. He and his wife Sarah, a Texas Lutheran grad, were married in 2013.

Andrew Sowder (Outside Receivers)

Andrew Sowder will continue to serve as the program’s wide receivers coach under first-year head coach Mike Jinks. Sowder, who will enter his third season at Bowling Green in 2016, came to Northwest Ohio as part of former head coach Dino Babers’ staff.

“I’m first of all thankful to Coach Babers for the opportunity to come to BGSU two years ago,” Sowder commented. “I look forward to continuing on here with Coach Jinks. He will do a great job here and will continue the championship culture. I am excited to continue my relationships with the players here and to work with such a great group of student-athletes in the wide receivers.”

Sowder earned his undergraduate degree from Baylor in 2011 in film/digital media.

Marcus White (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line)

Marcus White joins Mike Jinks staff at Bowling Green as the Co-Defensive Coordinator. White, who coached the 2015 season at Faulkner University, will coach the defensive line for the Falcons. Jinks and White previously worked together at Texas Tech, as White served the Red Raiders in an off-the-field role the two seasons prior.

“What an honor it is to be able to coach at such a prestigious university such as Bowling Green,” White began. “It’s not every day that you get to be a part of a program with such a storied tradition and record of excellence both on and off the field. I want to thanks Coach Jinks, Chris Kingston and his administration for affording me and my family such a great opportunity.”

White and his wife, Jaunelle, have three daughters - MaKiah, Jailyn, and Layla.

Ryan Downard (Director of Football Operations)

Ryan Downward joins the staff of new Bowling Green head football coach Mike Jinks as the Director of Football Operations. Downard comes to Bowling Green after serving as a defensive coaching assistant with the Cleveland Browns during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

"My family and I are extremely excited to be a part of the Falcon family,” Downard started. “I look forward to being back in the Mid-American Conference with Coach Jinks and the incredible staff he has put together."

At Bowling Green, Downard will handle the non-coaching activities of the Falcon football program. This includes departmental budget, personnel and staffing, academics, team travel, summer camps and all other day-to-day operations. Downard will also be the football program's liaison to the University Administration and all other units within the BGSU Athletics Department.

A native of Lima, Ohio, Downard graduated from Shawnee High School and Eastern Michigan University. Downard is married to his wife, Julie, and the couple has a son – Jaxon.