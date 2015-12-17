Boxers distribute food at Toledo Seagate Food Bank

Undefeated Toledo boxers, Sonny Fredrickson (11-0) and Tyler McCreary (8-0), joined Seagate Food Bank to help distribute holiday food baskets to those in need Thursday.

2015 was a busy year for both Sonny and Tyler, as each added five fights to their already impressive, undefeated records. With the year coming to an end, both boxers were looking forward to helping out in their local community during the holiday season.

"It's good to help out any way you can in your city," said Fredrickson. "This is a great thing the team at Seagate Food Bank does and I just want to thank them for letting Tyler and myself be apart of helping out."

"Sonny and I are both from Toledo so any opportunity to help those in need in our local community, we're there," said McCreary.

Fredrickson and McCreary were born and raised in Toledo and learned their craft in the Glass City. Both made names for themselves in the Ohio boxing circuit, as well as the national level during their amateur careers, and now are looking for any opportunity to become more involved with the Toledo community.

Last year, the Seagate Food Bank distributed over 400 holiday food baskets to those in need. This year's distribution takes place on Dec. 17 and 18 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Seagate Food Bank is located at 526 High Street Toledo, Oh 43609.

For questions on volunteering, call the Seagate Food Bank at 419-244-6996.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.