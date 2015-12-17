University of Toledo researchers applaud city's 2014 do not drink order

Did city leaders make the right decision to issue a "do not drink" order during the 2014 water crisis? A team from the University of Toledo did their own testing on the issue.

Environmental Science Professor Song Qian asked six students to join him on the project. They focused on the ELISA test, which was used to test the toxins in the drinking water the weekend of Toledo's water crisis in early August of 2014.

At that time, there was a lot of uncertainty about the reliability of the test because the city was getting different readings on the water.

The UT students worked for a whole semester collecting data from Toledo's water treatment plant during the crisis, and numbers from the OSU Stone Lab from the entire 2014 summer season.

The project determined the ELISA test is indeed highly variable: It's not always reliable and you will get different results from multiple tests.

So was the “do not drink” order justified?

“When you have an important decision to make, and that decision is involved in a large amount of uncertainty, you always have to act on the side of caution,” Dr. Qian said. “And in our analysis, using our more complicated methods, our estimate for that particular water sample, the concentration is even higher (than what the city found). So I think that the city made the right call.”

Now Qian wants to develop a more reliable test to make that decision-making easier in a future crisis. They have developed a new method to increase the reliability of the testing and allow for better confidence in those drinking ban decisions.

They're currently developing software to make that happen.

