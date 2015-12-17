Lake Erie set to receive key funding to fight toxic algae

Good news for Lake Erie and the fight against harmful algal blooms: The U.S. Senate is expected to vote Friday to keep money flowing to clean up the lake.

Sen. Sherrod Brown says the Senate will vote Friday on the 2016 Fiscal Year Appropriations Bill, which includes funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI).

“This will matter a great deal for Lake Erie. It will mean less chance of algae next summer. It will mean a cleaner lake,” Brown said.

Dr. Daryl Dwyer, an ecology professor at the University of Toledo, has successfully received GLRI funding to cut the phosphorous running off into Lake Erie. He has already developed a wetland at Maumee Bay State Park that's reducing phosphorous runoff into the watershed.

“It's reducing it by 50-60 percent and so that - that's pretty good,” Dr. Dwyer said.

He also has a project in Wolf Creek that's catching phosphorous at the bottom of the creek before it can flow into the lake.

Dwyer says the continuation of the GLRI funding is the key to slowing down the harmful algal blooms.

“And you can say that if we're able to expand some of these projects, we'll start pulling out more and more phosphorous, more and more bacteria, more and more other kinds of contaminants and you're able to look at making a major impact,” he said. “Doesn't happen overnight, but it certainly is happening.”

“It's hard to argue any place is more important for the Great Lakes Initiative than Toledo, Ohio and this area of the state,” Brown said.

The senator also renewed his calls for more understanding of climate change and how that affects water quality. He says some legislators in Washington have their "heads in the sand" by denying it's real.

