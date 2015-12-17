Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office investigating after body found in Lake Pointe Marina

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 41-year-old women was found in Lake Pointe Marina in Berlin Township, MI Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says the call came in around 10 a.m. Once deputies arrived, they located the body in about three feet of water, near the boat in which the deceased lived.

The victim was identified as Shannon Sparks.

The deceased was transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

