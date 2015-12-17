Toledoans push for Equal Pay Act

Across the state, some Ohioans have been calling for more support of the Equal Pay Act, which aims to increase pay for women whose male counterparts earn more money in the workplace. Some accounts say that on average in Ohio, women earn 77 cents on the dollar compared to men.

On Thursday, a group of Toledoans pushed for local senators to take a stance on their behalf for the Ohio Equal Pay Act. Toledo City Councilwoman Lindsay Webb and others representing various organizations asked Senator Rob Portman's office to take action on the legislation.

A University of Toledo College Democrat member Jennifer Thurau says she thinks it's an invisible issue.

"My concern is if people aren't being fair, and heads of corporations and CEOs aren't doing what they're supposed to and holding equality in their workplace, then we have to step in and we have to say something," said Thurau.

The legislation aims to close the pay gap by requiring employers to adopt policies supporting equal pay, something that local unions also support.

"It affects all Ohioans," said Randy Desposito, President of Local 2415 and University of Toledo Medical Center Health Science Campus Employees. "So as the union leaders start to look at this issue, equal pay is fair and it's the right thing to do. There's a lot of families out there that need help right now. And women should make the same amount as men."

Councilwoman Webb says that the Equal Pay Act makes changes to the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), which ensures that women will get paid equally for equal work.

"What we're talking about is basically the fact that at this holiday season, women are struggling to put food on the table for their families in Ohio. We've seen a significant loss of jobs that the economy is only recently recovering from. So that pay discrimination is making a diff in the everyday lives of Ohioans," she said. "This was our first attempt to say to (Senator Portman): moderate, or be prepared to look for work yourself."

Essie Wiggins, President of Democratic Women in Action in Toledo, echoed that sentiment.

"We're looking to the future for our daughters and granddaughters who are working very hard for education and for their occupation," she said. "We're hoping that Senator Portman will be able to look ahead and realize this is the future and that we want our future to be strong with our economy as well as what is fair for male and females."

Supporters of the Equal Pay Act say that the wage gap Ohio women face is on average 23 percent less than what Ohio men are making.

WTOL was denied access to Senator Portman's Toledo office Thursday, but received the following response from a representative:

"Rob supports equal pay and has voted for it. He is a cosponsor of Senator Kelly Ayotte's bill saying that men and women must receive equal pay for equal work. He also supported Senator Deb Fischer's amendment banning workplace discrimination. In his own office, three out of four members of his senior staff are women. The record speaks for itself."

