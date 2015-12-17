'You Will Do Better in Toledo' turns 102

It's a slogan that's still around after more than a century. Thursday marked the 102nd anniversary of "You Will Do Better in Toledo," which has gained popularity in recent years thanks to Mayor D. Michael Collins, and the local company that helped push the movement forward.

"Since then, it's created a little bit more excitement around the day. People are hash tagging it now, showing that they're proud about being in Toledo and the surrounding area," said John Amato, owner of local apparel company Jupmode, which has been creating shirts with the slogan for the past five years.

Amato says it's now expanded into something larger.

"It's been really neat to see the way it's caught on, and to see other people adopting the slogan and being given the opportunity to feel proud about Toledo," he said. "I think it's one thing that we've really felt that we've had a big hand in, and we're excited to see how people grasp onto that."

Amato cites and recognizes Mayor D. Michael Collins, along with tremendous support from the community, for Jupmode's success.

"To me, it just speaks to the opportunity in Toledo. I think Toledo is a city where the American dream is alive and well, and we're the perfect example of that: for us to move from Perrysburg to Toledo, that's an opportunity that doesn't exist everywhere," said Amato. "We have an impact on the city in ways that you may not have that ability in other cities. So Toledo, to us, it's a city of opportunity, a city where you can make a lot of great things happen."

As Jupmode's footprint grows year by year, the community response becomes stronger.

"I think most people in Toledo like myself are looking for a reason to be proud of Toledo. I think the slogan 'You Will Do Better in Toledo' has reminded people of why they're proud of Toledo. We have a great zoo, we have great Metro Parks, the museum, we have great sports teams, schools, and I think it's a reminder to people that hey, there is this opportunity here. And we can seize that opportunity if we want," said Amato.

Jupmode itself has realized that it will, indeed, do better in Toledo. The company is moving its headquarters to Adams St. in downtown Toledo from its former Perrysburg location. After acquiring an old warehouse from the Lucas County Land Bank, Amato says Jupmode will add more jobs to the area, and grow in more ways than one.

"The opportunity for us is going to be a lot greater. We have nine or ten employees in about a 1,500 square foot space right now," he said. "It should improve our work flow, our processes, and our system with moving down here and allow us to continue to grow."

Amato anticipates that Jupmode will be up and running in its new location in March. It'll still sell plenty of 'You Will Do Better' merchandise along with other Toledo-based apparel. For a slogan of that kind to survive the past 100 years, Amato says it isn't surprising.

"I think that's a huge part of the appeal of the slogan is that it's from 100 years ago, and I think people of our generation are realizing that to see Toledo's future, we have to understand its past, or its history. I think that's one of the reasons that it's so strong today. People remember the city that Toledo once was, and they're energized to recreate that," he said.

To commemorate the anniversary, Jupmode is offering 25 percent off all merchandise with the 'You Will Do Better in Toledo' slogan until midnight Friday, Dec. 18. For more information, click here.

