Classmates send cards to 13-year-old victim of hit and run

Toledo police say there are still no leads in a hit and run accident that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Tuesday.

As detectives continue to investigate, students and staff at Westfield Achievement want their fellow student, Xavier Morrow, to know they are thinking about him and want him to get better.

"It was so devastating because he is an energetic student and he has a great presence, so when he is not here he was truly missed, and when I heard the news it was heartbreaking," said Colia Harris, one of Morrow’s teachers.

Morrow was crossing the street on the 1500 block of Nebraska Avenue Tuesday evening when he was hit by a car that didn't stop.

Students in his class made cards that will be delivered to the hospital to hopefully help in the healing process.

"One of the young men had been having beef with Xavier,” said another teacher, Angela Freeman. “His card said, ‘I hope you get well. Sorry for what we’ve been through, but I want you to get well.’ Out of the mouth of babes. They all spoke the truth.”

Police are still looking for information on the maroon four-door car that they believe hit Morrow. Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.