Former BGSU football player indicted for "corrupting another wit - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former BGSU football player indicted for "corrupting another with drugs"

Michael Minns Michael Minns
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

Former BGSU football player Michael Minns has been indicted on a single count of "corrupting another with drugs," which is a second degree felony.   

Minns will be arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at the Wood County Common Pleas Court.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly