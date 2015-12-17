Person of interest in Heather Bogle case sends letter to WTOL 11

WTOL 11 has received a letter from a person of interest in the Heather Bogle case.

Bogle was reported missing back on April 9, 2015. Late the next day she was found in the trunk of her car in the parking lot of the Somerton Apartments in Clyde. An autopsy showed she was shot twice and received blunt force trauma. Her death was then ruled a homicide.

Days later investigators released surveillance video of a white SUV believed to be connected to Bogle's death. They say the SUV was seen heading toward the apartment complex just before Bogle's body was found.

On May 26, 2015, police named the persons of interest in the case, 34-year-old Omar Satchel and 24-year-old Keyona Bor.

Satchel was already in jail for a weapons-related offense in Detroit.

In the letter sent to WTOL 11 Satchel states:

"I never met Heather Bogle. I've never even seen her. I did not kill Heather Bogle! I did not have any involvement what so ever in Heather's murder. I'm not a saint, but I'm not a monster and it's time for the people of Fremont to know the truth."

He goes on to explain in the letter that the photo of him in the white SUV police believe is linked to Bogle's death is actually a picture he took two and a half years ago in Michigan.

Satchel claims he is being falsely accused of a crime he did not commit.

The investigation into Bogle's death is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the crime, call 419-332-2613.

