More than two dozen propane tanks stolen from Toledo carryout

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are working to solve a bizarre theft at a carryout on the city’s west side.

More than two dozen propane tanks were stolen late Tuesday night from the ‘In and Out Mart’ on Eleanor.

The owners say 26 tanks were taken.

No other details of the crime have been released. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

