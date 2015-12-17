TPD: Mother cleaned up blood, evidence after 6-year-old daughter shot

Toledo police have issued arrest warrants for the mother of a 6-year-old girl who was shot late Monday night in west Toledo.

According to court documents, Mecca Canty, 21, cleaned up her daughter’s blood and shell casings at the apartment where the shooting happened.

Police believe she also fired two shots into the home from outside to cover up the shooting. Investigators think the shooting actually happened inside.

Once she was taken to the hospital, the 6-year-old girl told police she was taking out the trash with her mother when a black car pulled up and someone started firing shots.

"It’s a very serious situation—any time you have a child shot, especially a 6-year-old girl who obviously couldn’t have done anything to anybody to deserve this,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan, Toledo Police Department. “Then we have a cover up at the scene, as far as what happened, and a mother who won’t come forward to tell us, even though we know she was there. That makes this a high priority case.”

Two warrants of tampering with evidence and endangerment to children have been issued for Canty’s arrest.

"We got to the point where we were tired of waiting, so two felony warrants were issued," Heffernan said.

Lucas County Children Services is investigating, as well, and doing everything possible to make sure the young girl is safe.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

