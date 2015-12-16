Fed rate increase: What it means for your wallet

The Federal Reserve raised the key interest rate by a quarter of a percent on Wednesday.

The rate had been at zero percent for nearly ten years.



"By increasing the rate it does show some stability in the economy. It shows that there's some confidence out there. And by doing so, it allows the economy to start moving in a positive direction," says Ron Belle, Investment Advisors Executive for Fifth Third Bank.

Belle says that confidence was already felt on the stock market but, consumers will soon notice short term interest rates that are more expensive.

"Such as credit card rates, some perhaps home equity type lending, anything that's a variable rate loan," says Belle.

The increase will also includes auto loans.

For savers, this increase is good for their investments.

"The savers have suffered, if you will, of that time frame of very low interest rates. So, now that the rate is going up, eventually savers will also see the benefit of that," says Belle.

According to Belle, this increase comes after several years without any movement by the Federal Reserve as the economy recovered from the Great Recession.



"The big question out there that remains is what does the future look like for future rate increases. Nobody knows that at this point. The Fed has taken a very much wait-and-see attitude. So there's a lot of speculation out there," says Belle.

While it remains unclear when and how much the Fed may raise rates in the future, they did indicate the plan to raise rates slowly.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.