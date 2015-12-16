Wednesday Ohio filing deadline for primary election candidates

The Ohio Secretary of State released the names of candidates who filed to run in the 2016 Primary Election. Wednesday was the filing deadline.

For President of the United States (in alphabetical order):

Jeb Bush, Republican

Ben Carson, Republican

Chris Christie, Republican

Hillary Clinton, Democrat

Ted Cruz, Republican

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Democrat

Carly Fiorina, Republican

Lindsey Graham, Republican

Mike Huckabee, Republican

John Kasich, Republican

Martin O’Malley, Democrat

Rand Paul, Republican

Marco Rubio, Republican

Bernie Sanders, Democrat

Rick Santorum, Republican

Donald Trump, Republican

Willie Wilson, Democrat

Certification of these candidates’ filings must be done by Jan. 5.

For Member of the United States Senate from Ohio:

Joseph DeMare, Green Party

Don Elijah Eckhart, Republican

Rob Portman, Republican

Kelli Prather, Democrat

P.G. Sittenfeld, Democrat

Ted Strickland, Democrat

Melissa Strzala, Republican

For Supreme Court of Ohio:

Pat DeWine, Republican, Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (Full term commencing [FTC] 1/2/2017)

Pat Fischer, Republican, Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (FTC 1/1/2017)

Maureen O’Connor, Republican, Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (FTC 1/1/2017)

John P. O’Donnell, Democrat, Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (FTC 1/1/2017)

Colleen O’Toole, Republican, Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (FTC 1/1/2017)

Cynthia Rice, Democrat, Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (FTC 1/2/2017)

Candidates for all other offices must file with the county boards of elections. Congressional and General Assembly candidates file in the most populous county in their district.