Wednesday Ohio filing deadline for primary election candidates - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wednesday Ohio filing deadline for primary election candidates

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
(Press Release) -

The Ohio Secretary of State released the names of candidates who filed to run in the 2016 Primary Election. Wednesday was the filing deadline.

For President of the United States (in alphabetical order):

  • Jeb Bush, Republican
  • Ben Carson, Republican
  • Chris Christie, Republican
  • Hillary Clinton, Democrat
  • Ted Cruz, Republican
  • Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Democrat
  • Carly Fiorina, Republican
  • Lindsey Graham, Republican
  • Mike Huckabee, Republican
  • John Kasich, Republican
  • Martin O’Malley, Democrat
  • Rand Paul, Republican
  • Marco Rubio, Republican
  • Bernie Sanders, Democrat
  • Rick Santorum, Republican
  • Donald Trump, Republican
  • Willie Wilson, Democrat

Certification of these candidates’ filings must be done by Jan. 5.

For Member of the United States Senate from Ohio:

  • Joseph DeMare, Green Party
  • Don Elijah Eckhart, Republican
  • Rob Portman, Republican
  • Kelli Prather, Democrat
  • P.G. Sittenfeld, Democrat
  • Ted Strickland, Democrat
  • Melissa Strzala, Republican

For Supreme Court of Ohio:

  • Pat DeWine, Republican, Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (Full term commencing [FTC] 1/2/2017)
  • Pat Fischer, Republican, Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (FTC 1/1/2017)
  • Maureen O’Connor, Republican, Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (FTC 1/1/2017)
  • John P. O’Donnell, Democrat, Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (FTC 1/1/2017)
  • Colleen O’Toole, Republican, Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (FTC 1/1/2017)
  • Cynthia Rice, Democrat, Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (FTC 1/2/2017)

Candidates for all other offices must file with the county boards of elections. Congressional and General Assembly candidates file in the most populous county in their district. 

Powered by Frankly