Only on 11: Firefighter calendars for sale through Live Your Dream Foundation

The Live Your Dream Foundation is selling three different firefighter calendars this season. Proceeds will benefit local firefighters and their needs at their firehouses.

Each calendar includes pictures of Toledo and other area firefighters. There is a beefcake edition, one with firefighters posed with pets and another of them posed with their equipment.

The calendars are $15 each, two for $25 or all three for $40.

Live Your Dream Foundation was created in memory of two of Toledo's fallen firefighters, Jamie Dickman and Steve Machinski.

Purchase calendars here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.