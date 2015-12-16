TFD responds to fire on Cherry St near George in north Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

TFD responds to fire on Cherry St near George in north Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Fire Department is investigating a fire at a commercial building on Cherry Street near George in north Toledo.  

Crews say the fire broke out just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause. Officials say no one was hurt and the fire didn't spread to neighboring buildings. 

