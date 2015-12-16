BG Fire Division talks fire prevention during winter season

Space heaters and power strip are used frequently around the winter holidays and account for many house fires.

Chief Tom Sanderson from the Bowling Green Fire Division says that the consumer product safety commission tallied 25,000 fires per year caused by space heaters alone.

To use them safely, he suggests making sure they are up-to-date with safety features, like a tip over switch and a switch for overheating. These types of safety measures will automatically turn off the space heater reducing the risk of fires.

Another important precaution to take is the placement of the heater.

“It needs to have three feet of clear space all around it. Don’t put one under your desk to warm your feet. Don’t put one near the couch, chair drapes, that kind of thing – it needs to have a clear three feet of space all the way around it,” Sanderson said.

Power strips are also a fire hazard. Sanderson says the size of appliance and the amount of current being used should be considered before using every plug available.

“If you’re plugging in multiple appliances into a single outlet, putting heavy draw appliances - a space heater, maybe a vacuum cleaner - because it's convenient, out in front of the couch instead of behind the couch, you can quickly create a situation where there's much too much current flowing through there, and you can have an over current situation and a fire,” said Sanderson.

Other important notes to keep your house safe during the season is to turn off your space heater when you leave and make sure your smoke detectors are working.

