Oregon students raising money for teen in need of kidney transplant

Clay High School in Oregon is rallying around sophomore Tylor Smith, who needs money for a kidney transplant.

Like most boys his age, 16-year-old Tylor enjoys baseball, football, and hanging out with his friends. But since being diagnosed with Alport syndrome at 11, Tylor’s routine is different from most.

“After school, my grandmother takes me to dialysis,” he said. “I sit there for three hours, and then after I get home, I eat and I’m tired, so I lay down and go to sleep.”

He does this three times a week, but his teachers say most people wouldn’t know because Tylor always has a positive attitude.

“He makes you want to come to work because you know that he’s going through so many struggles,” said teacher Heidi Straka. “You might just be dealing with something minor compared to what he’s dealing with, yet he comes every day and he wants to be here every day.”

The Clay student body is now working to support Tylor. They’re hoping to collect $6,000 to help him and his mom, who is donating her kidney to him.

“He’s going through so much, but he’s a role model for so many students and all this money is just going to help them live a normal life,” said Student Government President Callie Snyder, who helped organize the fundraiser.

Tylor says he’s thankful for the support and he’s looking forward to being able to play the sports he loves after surgery.

“I’ll be able to eat what I want because I won’t have to watch my diet and it’s going to help me, knowing I won’t have this on my chest,” he said.

Tylor finds out Friday when his kidney transplant procedure will happen. The school is hosting a fundraising rally the same day.

