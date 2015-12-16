Oregon police looking for man who bought groceries with stolen EBT card

Police are looking for a man who filled up his shopping cart with groceries and used a stolen EBT card - a food stamp card - to pay the bill.

The suspect was caught on camera.



In the surveillance video, you can see a man walking out of a local store with a cart full of food.

Oregon police said the man used a stolen EBT card to buy $176 worth of groceries.



Detectives say when crimes like these happen, it drives up the prices for shoppers. They also say you can protect yourself by not letting people see or know your EBT PIN number and to check your balance in a private location.



“As we all know the food stamp money that’s on the card is truly the taxpayers’ money so he is truly in the wrong,” said Detective Ryan Spangler.



If you can identify the man you're asked to call Oregon police at (419) 698-7069.



