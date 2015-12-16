UT Professor says recent Climate Change Summit is different than the others

Dr. Andy Jorgensen, Associate Professor of Chemistry at the University of Toledo, says the recent United Nations Climate Change Summit in Paris is a landmark agreement that stands apart from previous talks addressing this issue.

"We've done various steps along the way but this was the most important and absolutely necessary step," he said. "So it's a commitment to the world to say this is a serious problem, we've agreed to do something about it. And then, a key part is every five years, they'll come up with an update to their plan as conditions change."

The shared goal is to keep the Earth's temperature under three degrees Fahrenheit. Jorgensen points out that at four degrees, ocean levels rise and give way to intense flooding and hurricanes. Concern for the coasts also become concerns for food supplies and cost of crops native to areas, like California.

"We can see warmer temperatures that can affect crops. It's not just the average temperature that's important," he said. "It's the temperature extremes. So, corn - which is obviously a big local industry - at certain temperatures... you could lose 20 percent of your yield."

Jorgensen says this meeting stood apart from previous ones because the effects, that had not surfaced over 20 years ago, are now evident. He also attributed the outcome to a more collective approach by the UN - who asked over 200 countries their opinion on the best way to deal with the issue internally - creating a plan that was both diverse and forward-moving.

"I think when you think about future generations - children and grandchildren - if we're not really smart, they're going to pay a significant consequence in this country and the rest of the world," he said.

He says the U.S., China and India are responsible for half of the emissions in the world with the U.S. accounting for one-fourth of the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. This is three times the world average and twice as much as the more populated China.

Jorgensen emphasizes education on this subject and people sharing what they know to reduce the nation's footprint. Recycling, driving less and being more eco-friendly are aspects of everyday life, he says, people can no longer ignore.

"This will not go away. The situation will not go away. There's a possibility for this to be a very, very serious problem that will effect a lot of people.Ignoring it will not make the problem go away, and the consequences will be felt by future generations and other parts of the world who really had no part of generating this problem," he said.

Dr. Jorgensen's research has been supported by NASA and the National Science Foundation.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.