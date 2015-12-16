Monroe Phoenix Theater to show 'Star Wars' for 30 hours on 8 screens

One Monroe theater has a plan to maximize audiences and showtimes for the highly anticipated, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Phoenix Theaters inside the Mall of Monroe will be open from 7 p.m. Thursday to midnight on Friday with constant showings of the film on all eight of its screens.

"There's just once in awhile there's a movie that comes out that impacts such a wide range of audience and this is one of them," said Joe Cork, Creative Marketing Director. "So what we're going to do is we're just not going to close. We want to make sure we're offering enough showtimes and that everybody's available to see it."

Cork said the idea to remain open for 30 hours came from the employees who knew how big opening day would be judging by the hype the film received since the day it was announced.



"The fact that, um, movietickets.com, the day that the sales went online, the website crashed, speaks volumes," Cork said.



So far, Cork says the theaters sold out 12 of the 66 showtimes for those first 30 hours - over 2,000 presale orders. And, they continue to increase.

He anticipates an all out party and wants people to embrace the spirit of the movie that has reached so many generations by dressing up or wearing costumes.

"I can't even, I can't even describe it. It's going to be crazy, but it's going to be a lot of fun. You know, we anticipate to see a storm trooper or two.Growing up it was a real wow-factor for me. It has the potential to draw in newer audience members like teenagers and young adults so they can get lost in what I got lost in growing up," he said.

General admission is $8.75 (adults) and $6 (children 11 & under, seniors).

Movie showings before 6 p.m. are $5.

