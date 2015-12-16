New device reduces hair loss during chemotherapy

The FDA has approved a new device for cancer patients suffering from some of the effects of chemotherapy.



"Absolutely, when someone's receiving chemo and loses their hair it affects their being," said Jan Tipton, Nurse Manager of the Eleanor N. Dana Infusion Center.



It's called the DigniCap, and it's a cooling cap that reduces the amount of hair loss from the drugs used to fight cancer. The cold cap is placed over the patient's scalp during a treatment.



"The purpose is to constrict the blood vessels so that it will minimize the chemotherapy effect to the hair follicle," said Tipton.



In the product's study, 66 percent of women patients reported losing less than half of their hair after wearing the DigniCap.

In Toledo, UTMC had utilized a similar concept a few years ago. Now that the DigniCap is approved, there's a possibility that it could be at the healthcare system in the future.



"I think we would have some patients that would be interested in it," said Tipton. "Because it's FDA-approved, I think we want to explore and see what's available to us."



UTMC Survivor Shop manager Renee Schick says it could be a viable option for some cancer patients.



"I think it's wonderful that we keep finding new products out there," she said.



The Survivor Shop, which stocks gifts and items specific to survivors of all cancers, recently celebrated its one year anniversary of being open at the Dana Cancer Center.



"Here at the cancer center, we're right where we're needed. They (guests) may be coming down from just getting a diagnosis and they have questions. They want to talk to other survivors, and a lot of our volunteers are survivors."



Schick, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 36, knows all too well the side effects of chemotherapy, and can see why some would be interested in utilizing the DigniCap.



"Myself being at that situation where I lost my hair, I understand that you're kind of desperate and you're reaching out for whatever you can to hold on to it. So I just recommend that everyone does their homework and researches anything before they try it," said Schick.



